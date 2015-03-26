PARIS - The French economy grew by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, official data showed on Thursday, confirming a first estimate and meeting analysts' expectations.

The result meant the euro zone's second-largest economy grew by 0.4 percent over the course of last year, matching the government's estimate, data published by the INSEE national statistics agency showed.

For a graphic of GDP by contributions: link.reuters.com/pyx28s

For further details from INSEE: here

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)