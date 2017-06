PARIS French Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac said on Monday that the government believed it could reach its 2013 economic growth target of 0.8 percent.

"We think we will reach this level of 0.8 percent growth," Cahuzac told France 2 television, noting that while some economists had more negative outlooks, others were more optimistic than the government.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by James Regan)