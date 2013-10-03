A Businessman is silhouetted as he stands under the Arche de la Defense, in the financial district west of Paris, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The French economy is on course to grow 0.2 percent this year, at last recovering all the ground lost since the financial crisis more than five years ago, the INSEE statistics office said on Thursday.

In its quarterly economic outlook, INSEE also forecast that the unemployment rate would finally stabilize by year-end at 11 percent after rising steadily for two and a half years.

The government of President Francois Hollande has promised voters it will finally get unemployment falling by the end of the year.

"The pledge to reverse the trend, which some people only recently considered to be impossible, now seems more than ever to be within reach," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in a statement.

Joblessness has soared as the 2 trillion euro ($2.7 trillion) economy struggles to recover from the global crisis of 2008-2009.

"When we run the numbers, we can see that we are going to get (gross domestic product) back to the level we were at in the beginning of the crisis in early 2008," Cedric Audenis, the head of INSEE's economic department, told journalists.

INSEE estimated that growth in the euro zone's second-biggest economy would reach 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the final three months after stagnating in the third quarter.

However, after a short, shallow recession at the start of the year, the economy would eke out only 0.2 percent growth for the whole of 2013, which was up from a forecast in June for a contraction of 0.1 percent.

Moscovici said if the recovery firmed up in the coming quarters, then 2014 growth could prove stronger than the 0.9 percent forecast the government has built its budget on.

Meanwhile high unemployment and plenty of spare capacity at companies would keep inflation low, INSEE said, predicting a rate of 1.1 percent in December.

With profit margins improving and interest rates low, corporate investment would return to growth in the final quarter of the year.

Although households' purchasing power was seen falling in the second half of the year, consumer spending was estimated to pick up as they started saving less.

($1 = 0.7340 euros)

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)