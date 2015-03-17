PARIS The deficit of France's welfare system fell to 9.7 billion euros ($10.28 billion) in 2014, two billion euros less than expected and down from 12.5 billion euros in 2013, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

France's Socialist government is struggling to bring its public deficit down to three percent of gross domestic product by 2017, having been granted three extensions on the original deadline by the European Union's executive arm.

The welfare system's deficit makes up about 11 percent of France's overall public deficit.

The Finance Ministry, confirming data first published in business daily Les Echos, said in a statement that the healthcare system's deficit had reached 6.5 billion euros versus 7.3 billion euros forecast in December.

The retirement system's deficit reached 1.2 billion euros versus 1.6 billion, it said.

