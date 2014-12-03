A view shows cranes at a construction site for new housing buildings in Paris September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France confirmed on Wednesday that it would cut its public deficit to 4.1 pct of economic output in 2015, revising down a previous 4.3 percent target following extra savings it had announced to avoid EU sanctions.

France was given another two years in 2013 to cut its deficit down to the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP, but it said in September its 2015 deficit would miss that target and only fall from 4.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year to 4.3 percent next year.

It had since offered to trim its deficit by another 3.6-3.7 billion euros, but had so far not officially announced the impact of the extra savings on the deficit.

"I officially announce that we are revising the 2015 deficit to 4.1 percent of GDP from 4.3 percent initially without touching the fundamentals of French economic policy," Finance Minister Michel Sapin told reporters.

The reduction includes 1.6 billion euros in new receipts and savings, 800 million euros in anti-fraud measures and 1.2 billion euros in other measures.

Sapin said the cost-savings and extra measures would allow France to reduce its structural deficit, which excludes the impact of the business cycle and is closely watched in Brussels, by more than 0.5 percentage points of GDP.

He said the revision would also help France meet its long-term deficit targets.

"This revision will enable us to be under, even largely under the 3 pct (target) in 2017," Sapin said.

Sapin also repeated a government pledge that there would be no new taxes over the next three years.

"The government will propose no new tax rises in 2015, 2016 or 2017. The only contributions that will increase are in decisions that have already been taken, " he said.

(Reporting by Nick Vinocur and Ingrid Melander; editing by John Irish and Andrew Callus)