PARIS France's Socialist government on Monday rebuffed calls from business leaders to slash labor charges to boost competitiveness and raise VAT, saying that would hit consumers.

In an open letter published in a newspaper on Sunday, executives from 98 of France's biggest companies called on President Francois Hollande to cut payroll taxes by 30 billion euros over two years as part of measures to boost competitiveness, due to be unveiled by the government next week.

The AFEP association of large businesses, which includes most of Paris' CAC 40 stock index .FCHI, said in the letter to the Journal du Dimanche that the government should finance the cut by raising VAT to 21 percent from 19.6 percent and cutting state spending.

Asked whether the government would cede to the unprecedented public request from business leaders, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told Europe 1 radio: "I don't think that will be possible ... because it would hurt the purchasing power of French consumers."

Hollande has challenged Germany's focus on strict austerity measures since he came to power in May. With unemployment running at a 13-year high, he has promised to kick-start France's spluttering manufacturing sector, which has bled 750,000 jobs over the past decade.

"We are going to work on things which are not the cost of labor, such as innovation," Moscovici said. "We are also going to work on the cost of labor but not as AFEP requests by massively increasing ... VAT."

France has some of the highest labor charges in the world in order to finance its welfare state. Business leaders blame those hefty costs for putting them at a disadvantage with foreign competitors and driving France to a record trade deficit last year of 70 billion euros.

Moscovici said that, having just unveiled 20 billion euros in tax rises in the 2013 budget to reach a deficit target of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, France could ill afford to slap more levies on consumers without harming its 2-trillion-euro economy.

NO SHOCK THERAPY

The AFEP letter piled pressure on the government ahead of the release next Monday of a report by the former head of aerospace group EADS EADS.PA, Louis Gallois, on how to improve competitiveness. The government is due to outline its own plan the following day but has already said it will not accept all of Gallois' recommendations.

Gallois has said publicly that to increase competitiveness, France needs "shock therapy" through a rapid payroll tax cut worth 30 to 50 billion euros financed by increasing other taxes.

But Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac said on Monday the government was more focused on other, longer-term measures.

"Competitivity cannot be reduced just to price competitiveness," he told France Info, adding that other crucial factors included research and innovation, aid to exporters, closer dialogue between unions and employers to improve the flexibility of the labor market, and improved training.

"Next year, a plan to improve competitiveness will be put into action which will put emphasis on non-price competitiveness because we have a considerable delay compared to Germany," he said, excluding any shift in labor charges onto VAT.

"We have ruled out a competitiveness shock," he said, adding that the government was targeting a more gradual transition, like the reforms undertaken by Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in the early 2000s in Germany which took a decade to bear fruit.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Susan Fenton)