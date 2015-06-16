People are seen at the French Pole Emploi (National Agency for Employment) stand during the 20th Forum de l'Alternance (alternant work forum) in Paris, France, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's jobless total should fall in 2016, according to Unedic, the state fund that manages welfare payments.

French unemployment is stuck at above 10 percent and President Francois Holllande has staked his political future on bringing it down. Earlier this year he said would not stand for re-election in 2017 if joblessness had not fallen by then.

According to Unedic, the total number of jobseekers in its category A measure - those registered as looking for work who have no employment at all - should fall by 68,000 in 2016 after rising by some 12,000 this year.

The number in categories B and C, however - people registered as jobseekers but who have had some reduced amount of work - will rise by 38,000, Unedic said.

Unemployment overall, which includes people who are not registered as jobseekers, should fall to 9.9 percent at the end of 2015 from 10.1 percent last year, and drop again to 9.7 percent in 2016, Unedic said.

(Reporting by Grefory Blachier and Andrew Callus, Ediing by Dominique Vidalon)