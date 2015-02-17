Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls vowed on Tuesday to do whatever was necessary to ensure a controversial flagship economic reform bill passed into law.
"The government will do whatever is needed to make sure this bill goes through," Valls told French parliament at the start of a session due later to vote on a package of deregulation and other measures aimed at stimulating growth and employment.
Earlier, Valls received a mandate from his cabinet to use a rare decree mechanism to pass the text.
(reporting by Mark John; editing by Nicholas Vinocur)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.