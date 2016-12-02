LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Francois Hollande has saved the ruling Socialists from electoral annihilation by not seeking a second term. However, he leaves them with a challenge: how to reconcile modernisers with those opposed to reforms, both within the centre-left party and beyond.

Political convention would have made it near-impossible for members of the government to stand against Hollande in the Socialist primaries even though he was unelectable. His approval ratings plumbed all-time lows for a sitting president, of around 4 percent, as his flaws grew increasingly obvious.

These shortcomings included vacillation and a failure - or inability - to sell big policy ideas. Critical remarks about members of his own government, the judiciary and footballers published in a recent book were ill-judged oversharing.

Hollande's decision to bow out leaves Prime Minister Manuel Valls, and possibly others, free to throw their hat in the ring. The problem is, whoever, aspires for France's highest office will first have to unite those Socialists who bitterly opposed even the watered-down labour reforms that their own government pushed through and those who believe that a bigger overhaul of the economy is necessary to boost growth and bring down unemployment.

An even bigger challenge is that who the Socialists pick to represent them in the 2017 elections is probably academic. That's because none of their potential candidates would make it to the second round run-off that is expected to pit the centre-right Les Republicains' Francois Fillon against Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front, according to opinion polls.

Even if Valls or another of his Socialist colleagues managed to upset conventional wisdom by winning the presidency, they would most likely face exactly the sort of resistance to reforms that has thwarted the best-laid plans of governments of all stripes in past decades. Post-Hollande France is looking for scapegoat, not just a president.