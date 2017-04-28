Lanterns, Korans as Jerusalem holy site meets Ramadan
JERUSALEM Jerusalem buzzes with renewed energy in the days before the start of Ramadan, Islam's holy month, when the faithful abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.
BERLIN A victory for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election on May 7 would mean the end of the European Union in its existing form, Germany's Europe minister said on Friday.
As runner-up in last Sunday's opening ballot, Le Pen remains the underdog going into the run-off, but several polls have suggested she made a more impressive start to the last lap of campaigning than her rival Emmanuel Macron.
Following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Le Pen wants to hold a referendum on France's EU membership after six months of negotiations to turn the bloc into a loose cooperative of nations.
Asked whether a Le Pen victory would mean the end of the EU, Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth told Reuters: "It would be the end of the EU as we know it.
"I don't want to speculate but of course this would have massive consequences for a united Europe," he said. "It would be a clear signal that things cannot go on as they are."
An opinion poll on Friday showed Macron beating Le Pen by 60 percent to 40 percent in the run-off vote.
On Thursday, Le Pen said she wanted to replace the "grey" EU with a "happy Europe", in a speech that focused on her plans to build back border checks, but she did not mention her anti-euro stance.
Macron is in favor of closer European integration, although in interviews on Thursday he sought to present a tough position on countries he felt do not play by the rules.
"I am pleased that Macron is in first place and has a good chance to win the election," said Roth.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
JERUSALEM Jerusalem buzzes with renewed energy in the days before the start of Ramadan, Islam's holy month, when the faithful abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged U.S. President Donald Trump to be a peacemaker at their first meeting on Wednesday after they exchanged sharp words last year, and Trump promised he would not forget the pontiff's message.