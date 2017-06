FILE PHOTO - Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago to discuss strategies for community organization and civic engagement in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

A still image taken from a video released by the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, May 4, 2017, shows former U.S. President Barack Obama who endorsed the movement's candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron. En Marche ! social media website via Reuters TV.

PARIS Former U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron for France's presidential election on Sunday in a video message in which he praised Macron for appealing "to people's hopes and not their fears".

"The French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about," Obama said in the message, distributed by Macron's camp.

Macron "has stood up for liberal values ... He is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people's hopes and not their fears," the former president said.

"I am supporting Emmanuel Macron to lead you forward," Obama said, concluding his statement with the French title of Macron's party "En Marche!" (Onwards!) and "Vive la France!".

Macron is widely seen as the favorite to beat the National Front's Marine Le Pen in Sunday's runoff vote.

