PARIS Aging rocker Johnny Hallyday, a huge crowd-puller in France and other parts of the French-speaking world, is being treated for cancer.

Hard-living Hallyday, 73, broke the news himself, saying in a tweet he was shocked by alarmist reports circulating on the social networks.

"Let me assure you I am doing fine and am in good shape physically," he said. "It's true that cancerous cells were detected a few months ago and I am getting treatment."

The singer some call "The French Elvis" had a brush with death when back surgery went wrong in 2009 but recovered and returned to the concert circuit soon afterwards.

