French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
PARIS Aging rocker Johnny Hallyday, a huge crowd-puller in France and other parts of the French-speaking world, is being treated for cancer.
Hard-living Hallyday, 73, broke the news himself, saying in a tweet he was shocked by alarmist reports circulating on the social networks.
"Let me assure you I am doing fine and am in good shape physically," he said. "It's true that cancerous cells were detected a few months ago and I am getting treatment."
The singer some call "The French Elvis" had a brush with death when back surgery went wrong in 2009 but recovered and returned to the concert circuit soon afterwards.
(Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Michel Rose)
CANNES, France A movie by an Iranian who was arrested for his work in Iran won the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, bolstering the country's filmmakers' reputation for defying the censors to make high-quality films.