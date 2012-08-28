PARIS A body created by the group of 20 leading economy and chaired by France sees high grain and oilseed prices as worrying but not an immediate threat to world food security, the French farm ministry said on Tuesday.

It said corn and soybean supplies notably in the United States and wheat in Russia had deteriorated but noted that rice prices remained stable, as opposed to 2008 when food price spikes triggered unrest in poorer countries.

"According to AMIS (the Agricultural Market Information System) secretariat, the current market situation is thus worrying," the French farm ministry said in a statement.

"No threat is hanging over world food security," it added.

Senior G20 officials decided on Monday to wait for September's crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture before deciding whether to take joint action on surging grain prices, France's farm minister said earlier.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)