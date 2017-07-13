Merkel wants to revamp Franco-German ties with new elan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 12, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she wanted to breathe new life into Franco-German relations, promising closer cooperation between the two European Union heavyweights with the aim of reforming the bloc.

Merkel, speaking in Paris after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting, added that Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

"I believe that we have shown shortly after the new government here was installed that we are ready to activate Franco-German relations with a new impetus," Merkel said during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.