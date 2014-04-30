Pieces of chocolate are seen at the 14th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show) in Paris October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French men believe sex is the surest route to happiness but for French women the key to felicity is food, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Chocolate, cheese and foie gras, a festive French delicacy made from the livers of force-fed ducks, top the league table of happiness-procuring victuals, the Harris Interactive poll found.

While the French rate sex and food equally as catalysts of well-being, giving both a score of 7.1 on a scale of 0 to 10, men rate sex at 7.5 while women gave it a less convincing 6.7.

For foodies of either gender, chocolate took top place in the pursuit of happiness, followed by cheese, foie gras, shellfish, strawberries, steak and bread.

Women more often cited chocolate or strawberries and men more often plumped for meatier options like foie gras and steak.

Asked to choose between cutting back on sex or cutting back on food, female poll respondents were more willing to do without the former than men, according to Harris Interactive, which surveyed 1,000 adults on March 18-20.

"One last thing we should highlight is that for 72 percent of French people it's worse to have a partner who's bad in bed than bad in the kitchen," the polling agency said.

The full survey can be seen here

(Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Mark Heinrich)