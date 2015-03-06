Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
PARIS France will commit 8 billion euros as part of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's plan to boost growth, President Francois Hollande's office said.
The official confirmed a statement made earlier by Hollande in Luxembourg saying that the French Public Investment Bank and public investment institution the Caisse des depots would invest 8 billion euros.
Last year, Juncker unveiled a plan aimed at generating 315 billion euros of investment in European infrastructure projects.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.