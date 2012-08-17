PARIS France and the United States are in contact on recent oil price rises and are studying all options, an official at the offices of President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

"We are consulting our American partners on all issues, including containment of oil prices. All options are being studied," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

U.S. officials are monitoring the oil market over to judge in coming weeks whether a release of oil reserves might be needed to curb the recent rise in prices, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Michel Rose)