China's new environment minister urges 'protracted war' on pollution
BEIJING China on Tuesday appointed a new environment minister who has promised a "protracted battle" to clean up the nation's notoriously polluted air, water and soil.
PARIS France's government will not repeal a planned ban of bee-harming neonicotinoid pesticides, the prime minister's office said on Monday after the country's farm minister said it should not be applied.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a statement the law adopted in 2016 and which envisages goes beyond EU restrictions to foresee a ban as of 2018 would take effect as planned.
BERLIN Germany will set up a new organization to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after Volkswagen's emissions scandal revealed an industry-wide pollution problem, the transport ministry said on Tuesday.