PARIS France's government will not repeal a planned ban of bee-harming neonicotinoid pesticides, the prime minister's office said on Monday after the country's farm minister said it should not be applied.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a statement the law adopted in 2016 and which envisages goes beyond EU restrictions to foresee a ban as of 2018 would take effect as planned.

