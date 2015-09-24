PARIS - A masterpiece of Cubism art by artist Pablo Picasso that was stolen more than a decade ago was returned to the Pompidou Centre on Thursday after custom officials intercepted it in 2014 at a U.S. airport.

"La Coiffeuse" was reported stolen in 2001 when staff at the Pompidou Centre responded to a loan request and noticed it was missing its archives. Following a lead, customs agents found the $15 million oil painting in a FedEx shipment from Belgium to Newark, New Jersey. The shipping label described the contents as a handicraft worth 30 euros ($37).

The president of the museum said the painting will be displayed after three months of restoration at a secret Paris location.