Sao Paulo mayor declares war on wall writers
SAO PAULO It took Brazilian artist Iaco one minute to whip out a can of spray paint and write "doria" seven times across a gray wall in Sao Paulo.
PARIS - A masterpiece of Cubism art by artist Pablo Picasso that was stolen more than a decade ago was returned to the Pompidou Centre on Thursday after custom officials intercepted it in 2014 at a U.S. airport.
"La Coiffeuse" was reported stolen in 2001 when staff at the Pompidou Centre responded to a loan request and noticed it was missing its archives. Following a lead, customs agents found the $15 million oil painting in a FedEx shipment from Belgium to Newark, New Jersey. The shipping label described the contents as a handicraft worth 30 euros ($37).
The president of the museum said the painting will be displayed after three months of restoration at a secret Paris location.
BOSTON Social media company Instagram pulled photos by U.S. photographer Imogen Cunningham promoting an exhibit at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, saying they violated decency standards, even as parent company Facebook Inc faces criticism for users' live videos of murder.