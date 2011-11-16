PARIS France's conservative government attacked the Socialist Party and Greens Wednesday for a pre-electoral pact to close 24 nuclear reactors, which ministers said could deal a fatal blow to a leading French industry.

With a presidential election looming in April 2012 and legislative elections shortly afterwards, the Socialist Party and the Greens struck a deal Tuesday hammering out joint positions on a range of policies, including nuclear energy.

To win the Greens' backing, Socialist Party chief Martine Aubry committed the party to reducing France's dependence on nuclear energy for its electricity by 2025, which would lead to the phasing out of 24 reactors.

Industry Minister Eric Besson said the move would mark the beginning of France's pullout from nuclear energy if the policy were taken up after the election.

"This is an industrial step backwards. It's the death of the French nuclear industry, which is today one of the most powerful in the world," he said during a question and answer session in parliament.

"This isn't just shooting oneself in the foot, it's an amputation," he said.

Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said the closure of 24 reactors would increase French consumers' electricity bills by more than 50 percent as well as cost jobs in an industry she said employs 400,000 people in France.

Under the pact, the Greens are assured at least 15 seats in parliament while the Socialists can count on their support in a second run-off round of the presidential election.

"We are not pulling out of nuclear energy," the Socialists' presidential candidate Francois Hollande said in an interview with TF1 television.

He added that there had been no horse-trading to secure the deal.

"I'm a candidate before the French, not to fix the problems in this or that district," he said. "However, I want broad backing ... I need the Left with the Greens in it."

Ecology Minister Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet accused the Greens of trading reactors for seats in parliament: "Can issues as serious as nuclear energy be dealt with in such a way? I don't think so."

The agreement had also called for the use of mixed-oxide fuel, or MOX, to be scrapped, but Hollande said he remained committed to its use.

Amid doubts about whether the deal covered MOX or not, some Greens are getting cold feet about the pact, which the party as a whole is not due to vote on until Saturday.

The deal sent shares in French utility EDF, which runs France's 58 nuclear reactors, tumbling 4.36 percent to close at 19.30 euros.

Hollande has been leading President Nicolas Sarkozy by a wide margin in voter intent polls, although his lead has narrowed in the most recent surveys.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon, Elizabeth Pineau, Emile Picy and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Roche)