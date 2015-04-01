PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is looking at new reforms of France's labor regulations following the modest ones carried out in 2013, Challenges magazine quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Promising to review labor rules as they apply to small and medium-sized enterprises, Valls said: "Often, they don't hire because they fear they will have difficulties in parting ways with their workers if they are not up to the job."

Valls said he was also ready to simplify France's complex labor code, which currently runs to around 3,000 pages, according to Challenges. He did not give a timeframe for the new reform efforts in the magazine article.

