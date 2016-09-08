Yum China to buy majority stake in delivery services firm Daojia
Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.
PARIS Dutch group Damen shipyards and Italian group Fincantieri (FCT.MI) are the two potential buyers that have emerged for STX France, a shipyard subsidiary of the struggling South Korean group STX Corp 011810.ks, French daily Le Monde said on Thursday.
"Two foreign candidates, Italy's Fincantieri and Holland's Damen are fighting over the last big French company of the (shipyard) sector," Le Monde said, citing several sources.
On Wednesday a French finance ministry source said two potential buyers had emerged for STX France.
The French state holds a 33 percent minority stake in STX France, which runs naval shipyards in Saint Nazaire on the west coast. Lossmaking STX Corp is in administration.
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings Co on Monday forecast a return to profit this year and said it would continue growing through acquisitions, despite taking a hit from a massive writedown on its Australian logistics unit.