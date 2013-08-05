NICE, France Robbers stole 40,000 euros' ($53,000) worth of jewelry from safes in guests' rooms at a luxury hotel on the French Riviera, police said on Saturday, continuing a string of heists on the Cote d'Azur.

Two safes were raided at the five-star Grand Hotel in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and the robbers tried others without success, police said. Identity papers were also stolen.

Last weekend, an armed robber stole jewelry worth $136 million (102 million euros) from a hotel in Cannes, in France's largest gem heist.

In May, thieves hit the Cannes film festival, where many movie stars are lent gowns and gems to parade on the red carpets. ($1 = 0.7528 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias Galante; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)