General view of the Eiffel Tower, illuminated at night in Paris March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

PARIS Paris has fallen five notches behind London in terms of overall attractiveness, according to a survey published on Tuesday which put the British capital top the index for the first time.

The French capital, which battles with its rival across the Channel to attract capital and tourists, dropped two places in the PricewaterhouseCoopers ranking, to come in sixth out of thirty global cities.

London meanwhile climbed two places to knock New York off the top spot.

The two cities are also moving in opposite directions in the narrower category of economic power - two notches up for London, two down for Paris, according to the annual survey, which is based on studies by the International Monetary Fund and other international groups as well as a survey of PwC staff.

New York was ranked as the world's second-most attractive city and Singapore came in third, followed by Toronto and San Francisco.

Paris came in first in terms of "intellectual capital and innovation."

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Andrew Callus)