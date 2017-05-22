FILE PHOTO - A worker of Veolia Water pushes a barrow during roadworks in the street in Cambrai, northern France, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS French utility Veolia (VIE.PA) has signed a deal with Mexico City worth 886 million euros ($991 million) to operate a waste incinerator whose heat will be used by the city's subway system, Veolia said on Monday.

The company said the 30-year operation and maintenance contract of this facility would represent an estimated cumulative revenue of 886 million euros for the company, confirming an earlier report in French newspaper Les Echos.

The Mexico plant's construction is due to begin in 2017 and will last 3 years, with operations due to start in 2020.

