Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
PARIS Once home to kings and now one of France's most visited sites, the Chateau de Versailles is planning a new venture with a luxury hotel to prop up its finances, local media said on Sunday.
The palace's management has called for a tender to create a hotel in three 1680s buildings situated just outside the Versailles park's gates, with views of some of its most famous buildings, the Journal du Dimanche said.
It would cost 4 million to 7 million euros ($4.44 million-$7.77 million)to renovate the run-down buildings and as much to build a hotel within their walls, the bid for tender said, according to the newspaper.
A previous plan to build a hotel there was abandoned a few years ago.
Versailles was transformed by King Louis XIV in the 17th century from a hunting lodge into the dazzling heart of an absolutist state, with a stunning palace and gardens.
The call for tender for a 60-year concession on the Grand Controle, Petit Controle and Pavillon buildings meant to become a hotel will close on September 14, the Journal du Dimanche wrote.
The Versailles administration could not be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Larry King)
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.