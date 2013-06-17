PARIS France Telecom's FTE.PA executive board agreed on Monday to keep Stephane Richard as the company's chief executive despite his being put under investigation for fraud allegedly committed during his time as a top government aide.

The board of France Telecom, which has rebranded itself as Orange, said in a statement that it had decided to "renew its full confidence in Stephane Richard." Richard denies all wrongdoing.

