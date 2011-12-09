Money manager Franklin Resources (BEN.N) declared a special cash dividend of $2 a share and raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent.

The company, which also runs the Templeton and Mutual Series fund families, said the special dividend and the quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents a share are payable on December 30.

Both are payable to stockholders holding shares at the close of business on December 19.

In October, the company posted fourth-quarter profit that jumped 12 percent as investors poured into its bond funds.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore, editing by Bernard Orr)