Graphic artist and director Frank Miller poses for a portrait while promoting the film ''The Spirit'' in New York December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The Occupy Wall Street movement has developed its cadre of celebrity supporters, but consider one man unimpressed: Frank Miller.

The graphic novelist, screenwriter and occasional director posted a rant on his personal blog about the "schmucks" of the Occupy movement, and those who have embraced it.

Miller accuses everyone of being too "polite" and writes that "'Occupy' is nothing but a pack of louts, thieves, and rapists, an unruly mob, fed by Woodstock-era nostalgia and putrid false righteousness. These clowns can do nothing but harm America."

Had enough? He was just getting started.

Miller added that it is "nothing short of a clumsy, poorly expressed attempt at anarchy, to the extent that the "movement" -- HAH! Some "movement", except if the word "bowel" is attached - is anything more than an ugly fashion statement by a bunch of iPhone, iPad wielding spoiled brats who should stop getting in the way of working people and find jobs for themselves."

This may not be all that surprising given that Miller has been pretty explicit about his political views. His latest graphic novel, "Holy Terror," has already been called "appalling, offensive and vindictive."

"Holy Terror" offers Miller's take on 9/11 and counterterrorism, and some have called it "Islamophobic."

Will the Occupiers warrant their own cell?