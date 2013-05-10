Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
Frank's International N.V., which provides equipment and services to the oil and gas industry, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company, which counts Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) among its customers, intends to use the proceeds to repay outstanding notes.
Frank's International provides services to offshore and onshore exploration and production companies.
Barclays, Credit Suisse and Simmons & Co International are lead underwriters to the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (link.reuters.com/ruj97t)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FI".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
SAO PAULO Brazilian airline Azul SA is tentatively planning to price its initial public offering on Monday, according to a statement on its website, pending approval of securities regulator CVM, which suspended the offering hours ahead of pricing.