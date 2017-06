Plains Exploration & Production Co will not have to sell gas assets to fund a recent acquisition as a result of its deal to sell itself to Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, the chief executive of Plains said on Wednesday.

On a conference call to discuss the deal, Jim Flores also said he was bullish on natural gas prices from 2015 onward.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)