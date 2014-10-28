Miner and oil producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) said on Tuesday it is working toward reducing its debt to a targeted $12 billion by 2016 but that weak commodity and credit markets were making it tough to get good prices for assets.

The Arizona-based company has sold nearly $5 billion worth of assets this year, including oil assets in Texas and copper mines in Chile, as it tries to slash debt levels that spiked after it bought two oil companies in 2013.

But its debt remained little changed at a hefty $19.7 billion at the end of September, compared with $20.3 billion at end-June. It unveiled the $12 billion target in 2013.

"Poor commodity prices and with the situation in the non-investment grade credit markets, these kinds of transactions are currently more challenging," Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said.

In trying to strengthen its balance sheet, Freeport will look at possibly deferring some capital spending, partnering with other companies to share costs and finding "creative" ways to sell assets, he said.

Adkerson was speaking on a conference call to discuss Freeport's third-quarter results that included lower full-year metals and oil sales forecasts. Its stock fell more than 4 percent.

Jim Flores, Freeport's president and CEO of oil and gas operations, said that with current volatility in oil markets the company was "not rushing out to price something."

Reuters reported in August that Freeport has contacted potential buyers for its onshore oil wells in California, which could fetch as much as $5 billion.

INDONESIA

Freeport lowered its consolidated copper sales forecast for the year by 4.9 percent to around 3.9 billion pounds compared with a forecast it gave in July.

It also lowered its 2014 gold output forecast by 7.7 percent to 1.2 million ounces, cut its molybdenum production forecast by 3 percent and lowered its oil output estimate by 3.7 percent.

"We believe the weak October production is the reason for lower annual guidance," RBC Capital Markets analyst Fraser Phillips said in a note to clients referring to weaker output at Freeport's Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia.

Adkerson said "a large percentage" of open pit operators had not reported for work the last two weeks at Freeport's massive mine in Indonesia's Papua province after four workers were killed in a Sept. 27 vehicle collision.

Shares in Freeport fell $1.29, or 4.3 percent, to $28.99 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.

Union officials are also planning a 30-day strike from Nov. 6 to demand management changes at Freeport's Indonesian unit.

Adkerson said the lowered sales forecast did not include any impact from the proposed strike.

Earlier, Freeport reported a near 33 percent drop in quarterly profit to $552 million on lower gold and copper prices.

Excluding one-off items, earnings were 64 cents per share, ahead of the 61 cents analysts were expecting.

(Additional reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Savio D'Souza, Paul Simao and Gunna Dickson)