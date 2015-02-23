Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) is unlikely to sell oil, gas and copper assets in the current market as buyers are unwilling to pay good prices for quality assets due to weak commodities prices, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

"The idea of property sales is not a likely outcome," Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said, speaking at a BMO conference in Florida.

Freeport has been trying to reduce its debt, which ballooned in 2013 after it acquired two oil and gas companies.

Its debt levels stood at $19 billion as of the end of December and it previously set a debt target of $12 billion by the end of 2016. Asset sales were widely seen as one means to help reduce debt.

In late January however, the U.S.-based miner abandoned its debt reduction target, bringing in partners to help fund two oil projects and slashing its capital spending.

