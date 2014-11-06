FRANKFURT German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) on Thursday said Fresenius Kabi FRES.M3 and its Russian partners

Sistema JSFC and Zenitco Finance Management LLC have

agreed to terminate their joint venture agreement.

The joint venture, which was announced in April 2014, is going to be abandoned because of "changing political and

regulatory circumstances in the region," Fresenius said in a statement late on Thursday.

The intention was to combine Fresenius Kabi's Russian and CIS business with the partners' subsidiary CJSC Binnopharm.

Fresenius Kabi is committed to further grow its business in the region, and is exploring other potential options to

cooperate with Binnopharm, Fresenius added.

Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA health care group.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)