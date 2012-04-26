FRANKFURT Rhoen-Klinikum AG said it would examine a takeover offer made by Fresenius SE thoroughly and then make a statement on it.

"This statement will not only relate to the reasonableness of the price, but also to the question whether the bid also safeguards the interests of the company and also especially the legitimate interests of its employees," it said on Thursday after Fresenius announced a 3.1 billion euro ($4.09 billion) bid.

Fresenius said earlier Rhoen-Klinikum's founder and Chairman Eugen Muench, who controls 12.35 percent of the group's shares, supports the transaction, which would make the German healthcare conglomerate by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

($1 = 0.7585 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)