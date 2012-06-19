FRANKFURT Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FREG.DE) is determined to walk away from its proposed takeover of rival hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RHKG.DE) if its bid does not attract the targeted 90 percent of Rhoen shareholders, Fresenius said on Tuesday.

"In light of the full valuation, the deal only makes sense to us if we can proceed swiftly with our planned integration. We therefore will not adjust the acceptance hurdle," Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told Reuters in a written statement, asked to comment on recent speculation of a higher bid.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's late on Monday kept Fresenius on "CreditWatch negative", bracing creditors for a possible one-notch downgrade, citing the risk that Fresenius could offer significantly more than the current 22.50 euros-per-share terms. <ID:SPW9RCPjp>

Schneider rebuffed suggestions of an increase.

"Based on this strong valuation, we have deliberately ruled out an increase in our offer price ... to avoid counterproductive haggling and any uncertainty during the offer period," he said.

Fresenius in April unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

Standard & Poor's said a downgrade loomed if adjusted debt (as it defines it) exceeds 4 times Fresenius's annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Fresenius has said the deal would temporarily push net debt to between 3.0 and 3.5 times EBITDA and that the multiple would slip to the upper end of a 2.5 to 3.0 target range in 2013.

Rhoen shares traded 0.3 percent higher at 21.45 euros by 11.41 EDT, 4.7 percent below the takeover offer.

In its offer document published on May 18, Fresenius had said it could still waive certain conditions, including the acceptance threshold.

So far, there has been no evidence of a rival bid emerging. Instead, Rhoen's two biggest shareholders have pledged they would sell to Fresenius. <ID:L5E8HI0TT>

Fresenius, which controls dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE), had said on Monday that Rhoen founder and Chairman Eugen Muench and his wife have tendered their 12.5 percent stake, as expected.

MARKET REACTION

Separately, Swedish pension firm Alecta said it would sell its 9.1 percent stake to Fresenius, after U.S. investor John Paulson's pledge last week to tender his 3.6 percent stake.

"In light of the positive market reaction - most notably the support from Alecta and Paulson - and based on the feedback from countless investor contacts since our offer has been announced, we feel highly confident that the offer will be accepted by more than 90 percent of Rhoen Klinikum's shareholders," Schneider said.

Overall, only 28 percent of Rhoen's shares have been pledged so far, but institutional investors typically do not tender their shares until shortly before an offer expires.

Fresenius said it was making progress in mobilizing retail investors, which own a high single-digit percentage in Rhoen.

The proposed Rhoen takeover represents a rare growth opportunity for Fresenius. Political opposition on the local level against German hospital privatization has undermined the growth strategy of private-sector operators, which include Asklepios and smaller Sana Kliniken, both unlisted.

In addition, acquisition of public-sector hospitals is slowed by pent-up investment needs and the laborious restructuring that follows any takeover.

Rhoen is one of Germany's largest private hospital operators, with 53 hospitals, 39 healthcare centers and 2011 sales of 2.6 billion euros. Fresenius' hospitals unit Helios is slightly larger with 2.7 billion euros in sales.

Fresenius will have to win a 90 percent plus one share acceptance among Rhoen shareholder for its 22.50 euro per share offer by the end of Wednesday next week, June 27. The threshold reflects a 90 percent majority required by Rhoen's bylaws for capital changes.

Lowering the hurdle would created "undue legal risks", Schneider argued on Tuesday.

Only if the threshold is reached by then will the period be extended by two weeks.

Other shareholders of Rhoen include SEB (SEBa.ST) with about 7.6 percent, or 12.4 percent including options, and Swiss lender UBS UBSN.VX with 5.2 percent.