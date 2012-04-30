Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Frisco (MFRISCOA1.MX) said on Monday net profit in the first quarter jumped 220 percent, boosted by foreign exchange market bets.

Earnings rose to 701 million pesos ($55 million) in the first three months of 2012, up from 219 million in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Frisco made 523 million pesos from currency hedges on its debt position during the quarter.

Sales during the first quarter rose to 2.261 billion pesos, up 21 percent from 1.863 billion in 2011.

