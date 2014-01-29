LOS ANGELES Not even the Grammy awards could keep the soundtrack to Disney film "Frozen" from returning to No. 1 on the weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, its third non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.

"Frozen" sold 93,000 copies in the past week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, and climbed one spot back to No. 1. The animated film about two Nordic princess sisters is still holding strong at the box office, bringing in $9 million over the past weekend.

The album, which features the single "Let It Go," has sold 769,000 copies since its release on November 25.

The televised Grammy awards on Sunday helped the official "2014 Grammy Nominees" album debut at No. 2 with sales of 59,000. The compilation features songs by Grammy winners Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Kacey Musgraves and Lorde.

The Grammy awards show led to album sales bumps for a number of the night's performers and winners. Lorde's "Pure Heroine" rose from No. 7 to No. 5 this week while Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "The Heist" climbed 10 spots to No. 14.

Many Grammy artists received song sales boosts from Sunday, as Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" featuring rapper Juicy J, which the duo performed on the Grammy stage, topped the Digital Songs chart with 294,000 downloads.

Other new debuts in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 include pop newcomers A Great Big World at No. 3 with "Is There Anybody Out There," and indie-rockers Young The Giant at No. 7 with "Mind Over Matter."

Overall album sales for the week ending January 26 totaled 4.3 million, down 13 percent from the comparable week in 2013, Billboard said.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and James Dalgleish)