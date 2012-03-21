Shares of FSI International Inc FSII.O rose as much as 18 percent a day after the chip-equipment maker posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by demand from international customers.

Shares of Minneapolis-based FSI were trading at $5.24 in morning trade on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The company said it was expecting an increase in revenue and a gain in market share in fiscal 2012.

"Strong adoption of single-wafer products at multiple customers is driving growth," Needham analyst Edwin Mok said in a research note to clients.

