Shares of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN.N) fell more than 7 percent in morning trade on Monday after the business advisory company said it plans to cut about 3 percent of its workforce.

FTI on Friday said it would cut about 115 jobs to save costs as its technology, strategic communications and forensic litigation consulting practices have been hurt by tight credit, falling discretionary spending and fewer capital markets deals.

FTI, which has made a name for itself as a go-to firm for businesses in trouble, said it expects cost-saving measures like job cuts and reduction of real estate capacity, to result in operational savings of about $14 million over the rest of the year.

The announcement also prompted Deutsche Bank to cut its price target on FTI's stock to $24 from $37.

Shares of the company, which have lost almost 35 percent of their value since they touched a year-high of $45 in February, were trading at $26.94 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)