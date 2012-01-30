TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) said on Monday it had proposed an alliance with Olympus Corp (7733.T), a disgraced medical equipment maker looking to shore up its finances after a $1.7 billion accounting fraud.

Terumo Corp (4543.T), a medical equipment maker with a 2.1 percent stake in Olympus, said it had proposed strengthening its relationship with the beleaguered Japanese company whose shares have dropped by half since its accounting scandal surfaced.

Olympus is being supported by major Japanese shareholders, who prefer bringing in an equity partner rather than selling the whole company or its assets.

It has a 70 percent share of the global market for diagnostic endoscopes and has seen its net assets severely depleted by the scandal. It has admitted to having used improper accounting tricks to conceal massive investment losses under a scheme that began in the 1990s.

"We consider ourselves the best partner for a business tie-up that would allow for maintaining global competitiveness while contributing to the general development of the medical industry," Shigehiro Nakajima, Fujifilm's representative director, told a news conference.

Fujifilm, which reported October-December profits on Monday, made its proposal through Olympus's financial adviser Nikko SMBC, Nakajima said. He declined to elaborate.

Electronics giant Sony Corp (6758.T) might also be interested in taking an equity stake in Olympus, sources said this month.

Fujifilm, which a market capitalization of around $13 billion, has business interests that span digital cameras, printers and medial equipment.

It reported a quarterly operating profit of 26.5 billion yen ($345 million), below an average forecast of four analysts of 37.5 billion yen.

"Fujifilm has been transforming itself and showing interest in healthcare. It would be a sensible idea," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management, which manages about 500 billion yen ($6.5 billion) in assets.

"Either of them (Fujifilm and Terumo) would have some degree of synergy. I think a company like Sony is a bit different in terms of its business focus," he said.

Fujifilm holds about 15 percent of the global diagnostic endoscope market, so a tie up with Olympus could trigger monopoly concerns.

But Nakajima, who said his firm sees synergies between Olympus's endoscopes and Fujifilm's IT systems, ultra-sound and X-ray technologies, added that there were areas in which the two rivals could cooperate without infringing on antitrust rules, though he did not specify what they might be.

A source close to the Fujifilm has said that the two firms could avoid competition problems if regulators widen the definition of endoscopes. Fujifilm and Olympus's market share would fall if non-diagnostic endoscopes are taken into consideration.

Terumo, which has a market capitalization of around $9 billion, refrained to comment on whether it is looking to boost its capital ties with Olympus.

Still, Olympus is unlikely to respond anytime soon to approaches from other companies. Olympus's president has said any decision on alliances should be made by a new management team, that is due to chosen at a shareholders' meeting in April.

The accounting scandal erupted after Olympus fired its British chief executive Michael Woodford on October 14, prompting him to blow the whistle on the firm's dubious bookkeeping.

Since then, Olympus has admitted to having used improper accounting tricks to conceal massive investment losses. The drop in its share prices has left it with a market capitalization of just $4.5 billion.

Law enforcement agencies in Japan, Britain and the United States are investigating the scandal.

($1=76.6 yen)

(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Isabel Reynolds, Writing by Yoko Kubota)