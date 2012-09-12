Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp will stop making film used to shoot motion pictures around next spring due to a fall in demand, Kyodo news agency said.

The film and camera maker has seen faltering demand for motion picture film due to increasing digitalization in the movie industry, especially since a hike in the film prices in July, the news agency reported.

Fujifilm will, however, continue making special film designed to preserve motion pictures for a long period, Kyodo said.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)