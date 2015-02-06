NEW YORK Retirement plans representing tens of billions of dollars in assets are turning to multiple investment strategies or team-managed funds to replace Pimco Total Return and avoid the risks associated with being dependent on one manager.

There has been a rush of withdrawals from Pimco after management turmoil last year spooked investors, including the shock departure of Bill Gross, co-founder and manager of Total Return, for Janus Capital Group in September.

Cash withdrawals totaled $150 billion from Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds in 2014. In January, investors pulled $11.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund.

"Clients are asking, 'How do we know the same thing isn't going to happen there?'" said Mendel Melzer, chief investment officer for The Newport Group, a Heathrow, Florida-based consultant to institutional investors, including 400 retirement plans, with $21 billion in assets under management.

Melzer is moving clients from Pimco to the team-managed Dodge & Cox Income Fund and the Baird Core Plus Bond Fund.

Gross, a co-founder and driving force at Pimco, had been a safe long-term bet for retirement plans. The Pimco Total Return Fund, which grew to a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013, sported a cumulative return of 692 percent between its 1987 inception and Gross' exit last year, surpassing 96 percent of its peers.

But the fund's performance in Gross's last year wasn't as stellar. Total Return Fund posted returns of 3.5 percent for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 26, 2014, trailing 77 percent of their peer fund group, according to Morningstar.

Pimco replaced Gross with a team of three portfolio managers; since Gross left, the fund has returned 3.63 percent, beating 93 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar.

"The strong performance of the Total Return Fund since Scott Mather, Mark Kiesel and Mihir Worah assumed management of the fund as well as the value they delivered across numerous Pimco strategies, is testament to the consistency of Pimco's approach," a Pimco spokesman said in an email statement on Thursday.

More than 27,000 of the largest corporate 401(k) plans in the country had over $80 billion in the Total Return Fund at the end of 2013, according to the most recent data from BrightScope, which rates retirement plans. The roster included Wal-Mart's $20.6 billion plan, the largest in the country by participants, as well as Raytheon's and Verizon's.

Wal-Mart, Raytheon and Verizon did not return e-mails.

There is no data on how many plans have replaced Pimco Total Return for multiple managers or team managed funds, but advisers who consult retirement plans with tens of billions of dollars in assets told Reuters they are doing so.

The $1.2 billion San Luis Obispo County Pension Trust is taking the $210 million it has in Pimco's core bond strategy and putting it into BlackRock's quantitative core fixed income strategy and Dodge & Cox's, both of which are team managed, said Carl Nelson, executive secretary and chief investment officer of the pension.

"Pimco had a strong team and continues to have a strong team, but they just had too much turmoil on the upper levels due to the events of the past few months," he said.

A spokeswoman for Janus declined to comment.

MAIN RIVAL

To be sure, Jeffrey Gundlach, Gross's main rival as a dominant bond fund manager, has been doing well since Gross left Pimco. The open-end mutual funds in Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds have had net inflows totaling about $9.8 billion through January.

"Like a number of asset managers, DoubleLine has benefited from the investment assets that were put in motion due to concerns relative to Pimco such as overexposure, concerns which accelerated obviously with the news of Sept. 26," said Loren Fleckenstein, analyst at DoubleLine.

Brian Ward, an adviser based in Brentwood, Tennessee, who manages $3 billion in retirement plan assets, said he has had to talk a number of clients out of following Gross to Janus because he worries about the same kind of headline risk following him.

Instead, Ward is suggesting employers move plan participants invested in Total Return into two funds: the Prudential Global Total Return Fund and either the Loomis Sayles Bond Fund or the Delaware Diversified Income Fund, all of which are team-managed.

While all three funds have outperformed Pimco Total Return for the past three and five years on a risk-adjusted basis, meaning based on the level of risks the manager took, the Delaware fund has actually underperformed Pimco Total Return for the past three years, according to Morningstar. And the Delaware, Loomis and Prudential Funds cost more than Pimco Total Return, with expense ratios of 0.65 percent, 0.63 percent and 0.87 percent. The Pimco fund costs 0.46 percent.

Ward said that risk-adjusted performance is more important than historical returns and while the funds might be more expensive, their returns, which are net of expenses, are worth the added costs.

"Sometimes you get what you pay for," he said.

Pensionmark Retirement Group, a Santa Barbara, California-based adviser that serves over 2,000 small 401(k) plans across the country, also replaced Pimco Total Return with a choice of team managed funds. The firm conducted a review of other funds in its plans that have star managers, including Fidelity Investments' Contrafund, Fidelity's New Insights Fund and T. Rowe Price's Equity Income Fund and Capital Appreciation Fund, said Ronnie Cox, director of investments and technology.

Pensionmark has had additional conversations with these firms to get a better sense of the dynamics at the companies and has decided to keep them.

"The situation at Pimco was really a perfect storm," Cox said. "Still, we would rather be safe than sorry."

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and John Pickering)