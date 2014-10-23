NEW YORK The biggest names in the U.S. mutual fund business are lagging the little guys in nearly every major domestic stock category over the last month, showing that some of the best-known portfolio managers didn't anticipate the October sell-off.

Last year, for example, Dennis Lynch, head of the $2 billion Morgan Stanley Small Company Growth fund, was named Morningstar's Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year. Over the last month, his fund lost 4.4 percent, putting it in the 83th percentile among the 758 small-cap growth funds tracked by Morningstar. So far this year, it is down 17.6 percent, worse than 99 percent of its peers. The benchmark Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks is down 4.4 percent over the same time.

Lynch couldn't be reached and Morgan Stanley declined to comment for this story.

Lynch isn't the only large fund manager whose performance has lagged in October. The average small fund - those with less than $500 million in assets under management - has outperformed the average larger competitor in 10 of the 12 main U.S. stock categories since the start of October, according to Lipper data. The greatest outperformance by smaller funds came in the multi-cap value category, with an average percentile rank nearly 20 percentage points higher than large funds.

A one-month snapshot of a fund's performance is not necessarily an indication of how it will hold up over the long run. But fund analysts attribute the recent dominance by smaller funds to the fact that these funds typically hold higher levels of cash than larger competitors, giving them a cushion against market declines. At the same time, these funds - often run by little-known firms - are able to react quickly to changing markets without consulting a firm-wide investment thesis, allowing managers the leeway to quickly draw down their cash reserves to buy stocks that they see as trading at a discount.

"It's easier to be nimble when you're running your own fund and you don't have to answer to anyone else," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

That was the case for the $30.4 million Buffalo Dividend Focused Fund, whose 12.3 percent gain for the year makes it the top-performing large-cap value fund among funds tracked by Morningstar. The fund lost 1.4 percent for the month through Oct. 21, slightly less than the 1.7 percent decline in the S&P 500 as a whole. The average large cap fund lost 2.3 percent over the same time.

Portfolio manager Scott Moore said that he went into October with more than 10 percent of his portfolio in cash, largely as a result of trimming positions after the S&P 500 traded above 2,000 in mid-September. The index closed at 1,927.11 on Wednesday, after falling as low as 1,822 on Oct. 15th, a slide of 7.7 percent from its peak.

Moore wasn't persuaded that the declines in early October were the start of a bear market, and added to positions in energy and healthcare companies that he thought were trading below their fair value.

"We saw an opportunity and took it," he said.

Not every small fund has held up as well recently. The $10.4 million Upright Growth Fund, for example, has returned 15.7 percent for the year, making it the top-performing large-cap blend value fund among the 1,558 in its Morningstar category by nearly 5 percentage points. Yet over the last month, the fund has dropped 4.3 percent, putting it in the 75th percentile among its peers over that time frame.

Portfolio manager David Chieuh said that he has approximately 15 percent of his portfolio in cash, but hasn't made any trades over the last three weeks because he wants to wait to see where the market settles.

"The market has been kind this year and I don't want to upset it," he said.

(Reporting by David Randall. Editing by John Pickering)