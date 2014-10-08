Liberty House bids to buy iron ore assets in Minnesota
British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.
SAN FRANCISCO OpenView Venture Partners said it had raised a $250 million fund, its fourth, amid a strong environment for venture fundraising.
The firm focuses on enterprise software, and has backed businesses such as AtTask, a Utah-based work-management company; and Mashery, a San Francisco-based company bought by Intel Corp (INTC.O) last year that helps build applications.
Founded in Boston in 2006, OpenView last raised $200 million in 2012.
Last week, consulting firm Pitchbook said 73 funds raised a total of $9 billion globally last quarter, compared with 66 funds that raised $5.6 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Verizon Communications Inc has made an offer for Straight Path Communications Inc , topping an earlier bid from AT&T Inc , in a move that starts a bidding war for a company holding spectrum used in 5G technology, according to a source familiar with the matter.