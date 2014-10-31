LONDON Equity holdings in global portfolios dipped to the lowest in more than a year in October as lingering caution about world growth and central bank policies prompted European, U.S. and British funds to trim allocations.

A monthly survey of 46 investment houses from the United States, Japan, continental Europe and Britain showed on Friday that the average recommended allocation to equities in global balanced portfolios had slipped to 49.5 percent, more than one percentage point lower than in September.

Global bond allocations meanwhile inched to 36.4 percent, the highest since October 2013, according to the survey.

Conducted between Oct. 17-28 - before this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting or Friday's meeting of the Bank of Japan - the poll continued to display a divergence in investor sentiment, as U.S. fund managers cut stock allocations for the fifth straight month while Japanese investors upped holdings.

The latter group's optimism - their equity holdings rose one percentage point to 43.6 percent - appears well-founded given the Bank of Japan's latest move to expand stimulus, a decision that boosted Tokyo stocks to seven-year highs .N225.

Meanwhile, the United States appears well on the way to recovery, with data this week showing third-quarter growth at a brisk 3.5 percent, and the Fed setting the clock ticking on its first interest rate rise in almost a decade. It also ended - or tapered - its six-year long bond-buying programme.

However, U.S. investors cut equity allocations to 55 percent, from 55.9 percent in September [US/ASSET]

"The end of tapering and the eventual increase in interest rates in the U.S. has reintroduced volatility into the equity markets," said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at Legg Mason Global Asset Management.

"As a result, we are slightly under-weighting our equity position in favor of bonds until the market fully digests the shift of monetary policy in the United States."

UK investors showed the greatest pullback in equity sentiment, slashing holdings by 4 percentage points. Instead, they boosted cash levels to the highest level in at least 2 1/2 year [UK/ASSET].

Europeans also cut stock allocations, to 47.7 percent, though these stand just off three-year highs [EUROPE/ASSET].

Overall cash allocations rose to 6.7 percent from 5.7 percent a month earlier, reflecting fears of market volatility.

Investors said equity market risks stemmed from uncertainty over China's growth outlook and also possibly from a sharper-than-expected rise in short-dated two-five year U.S. yields.

"(These) could send the global economy into an abrupt slowdown after a one-, two -uarter lag, and probably provoke an equity crash," said Rafael Gallardo, an investment strategist at Natixis Asset Management.

U.S. IN FAVOUR

Despite caution, robust third-quarter company results in the United States and Europe, expectations of U.S-style bond buying by the European Central Bank and Fed signals of loose monetary policy for a "considerable time" underpin a broadly positive attitude to stocks and assets such as high-yield debt.

The BOJ action, too, is likely to accelerate local funds' move into equities as it crushes local bond yields.

World stocks fell 10 percent between end-September to mid-October but have since rebounded 7 percent .MIWD00000PUS.

"We are overweight equities, as we think the recent market turmoil was overdone. We are also overweight corporate credit," said Joost van Leenders, chief economist at BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

A common thread was a growing preference for U.S. stocks as even before this week's GDP data, company earnings have been robust, with three quarters of firms having beaten profit forecasts in the third quarter of 2014.

The average weighting to U.S. stocks in global portfolios was 42.6 percent, up 1.3 percentage points from September. European investors upped U.S. equity weightings to the highest since at least July 2012 while U.S. funds' allocations are at 72.3, a rise of six percentage points since January.

"We believe that the U.S. economy is strong and in a full- blown recovery and we think it will continue to grow after QE and after interest rates begin to rise," Lin of Legg Mason said.

However, while the broad market backdrop - low interest rates, economic recovery and high cash balances - is benefiting stocks, low or falling inflation makes bonds an attractive investment too, many say.

Again, the U.S. and Canadian bonds category was the most sought after, with allocations rising 4 percentage points to 40.3 percent, the highest since last February. Euro zone bond holdings inched up slightly to 29.6 percent.

High-yield credit weightings rose to 12.5 percent, a six-month high. Allocation to property and alternatives - hedge funds and private equity - were broadly steady from September.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker in London; Ashrith Doddi in Bangalore; Editing by Larry King)