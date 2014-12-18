TOKYO Japanese fund managers increased their allocation of global bonds to the highest level in a year and a half, as plunging oil prices are seen hurting energy producing countries and raising uncertainty over the global economic outlook.

The survey of eight Japan-based fund managers, polled between Dec. 9 and 15, also showed they favored U.S. bonds, which now offer much higher yields than many of their peers in Europe and Japan.

The fund mangers raised overall allocations to bonds to 52.7 percent in December from 51.8 percent in November, while cutting allocations to stocks to 42.9 percent from 43.2 percent.

"Because oil prices are falling more than many had expected, there are greater uncertainties on how they are going to affect various companies, countries and sectors," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm, who declined to be identified as company policy prohibits staff from commenting to the media.

"While there is a positive impact on consumption, we should also note that (consumer) prices will come under pressure and that it has become harder to expect high economic growth," he added.

Oil prices have collapsed after OPEC last month decided not to cut output despite a global supply glut, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 falling below $60 per barrel for the first time since 2009, losing more than half of their value from their peak in June.

That has triggered a currency crisis in energy-dependent Russia, and stoked growth concerns in some other oil-exporting countries while energy companies' shares and credits also have been hit hard.

A halving of oil prices is also fanning fears of deflation in many places, particularly in Europe where the economic recovery remains fragile, pushing bond yields there to record lows.

German 10-year Bund yield fell to record low below 0.6 percent DE10YT=RR this week while the 10-year Japanese government bond yield flirted with a lifetime low of 0.315 percent JP10YTN=JBTC.

In contrast, U.S. 10-year notes yield around two percent, thanks to a relatively robust U.S. economic outlook, making them attractive investment destination.

This led fund managers to raise U.S./Canadian bond weighting within their bond portfolio to 40.0 percent - the highest level since June 1999 - from 34.5 percent in November.

The weighting for Japanese bonds was lowered to four-year low of 31.3 percent from 32.7 percent last month while allocations to euro zone bonds were cut to 19.3 percent, the lowest since March 2013, from 22.5 percent.

Within the equity portfolio, fund managers also raised allocations to U.S./Canada stocks to 28.2 percent from 25.2 percent while Japan and euro zone share weightings were cut.

