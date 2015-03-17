LONDON Watchdogs leading a crackdown on mis-sold products across the financial services industry could find a case against a breed of high-fee investment funds known as "index huggers" difficult to prove.

British banks have already had to set aside billions of pounds to compensate customers for mis-sold insurance and interest rate products. Now financial watchdogs in Europe are turning their attention to investment funds.

The funds under the spotlight are those that charge a higher fee for taking a more active role in stock selection, but which in reality have mirrored the holdings of the stock index to which their performance is measured.

"It is mis-selling if a manager is perfectly conscious of replicating the index and then selling it to an investor as an active fund," Juan Manuel Viver, policy officer at Brussels-based pressure group Better Finance, said.

Regulators want to make sure that funds with a smaller element of actively managed investments, assessed using a measure called "active share", have been sold to investors as such. But lawyers and fund industry experts believe trying to prove mis-selling using active share data could be tough.

Among those already feeling the regulatory heat is DNB Asset Management (DNB.OL), rapped this month by Norway's financial watchdog for marketing one of its funds as an actively managed investment when it had performed very closely to its benchmark.

Swedish investors have filed a complaint against mutual fund manager Swedbank Robur that two of its funds were marketed as actively managed when they had largely tracked indexes. Europe's markets watchdog is looking into the issue and Britain may follow.

But the hurdles to proving a fund manager deliberately negligent are high, a London-based lawyer said, meaning much of the focus would be on the funds' distributors.

"Have the distributors who have gone out to market to clients explained the risks and benefits of that product?," the lawyer, who specialises in Britain's investment management industry, said. "There will be efforts and attempts (to prove negligence), I'm just not convinced how successful they will be."

One problem facing regulators is that a fund might have a low active share for a variety of reasons. Conversely, a fund with a high active share could do poorly if the manager made bad bets.

As a result, using active share in isolation as a gauge of a fund's performance is problematic. Other measures need to be taken into account, such as tracking error, which shows the difference in returns between a fund and its benchmark.

"It (active share) has value (but) it's one statistic of many that's worth considering," Lewis Grant, portfolio manager at Hermes, said. "It's not the magic answer."

ACTIVE SHARE

Actively managed funds, which aim to outperform an index or benchmark, charge up to 2 percent of each investor's assets as a yearly management fee. Tracker or passive funds charge as little as 0.1 percent.

Aon Consultants has estimated UK pension schemes are losing out on 1.7 billion pounds ($2.51 billion) a year of potential returns because active fund managers are doing little more than track their benchmark.

As investors' and regulatory focus on this has intensified, some firms, including Woodford Investment Management, Baillie Gifford, Neptune Investment Management and Threadneedle Investments, have released data to show how their funds compare in terms of active share.

A comparison of that data with returns data from funds industry tracker Lipper, however, suggests a large active share in a fund does not guarantee outperformance.

Baille Gifford's 1.1 billion pound Monks Investment Trust had 96 percent active share at end-2014, but lagged benchmark returns over a three- and five-year period. Its Pacific Fund, meanwhile, had active share of 79 percent but outperformed.

Threadneedle's China Opportunities Fund had active share of 44 percent at the end of Jan. 2015 but outperformed its benchmark over three and five years. Its Global Equity Income fund had active share of 92 percent but lagged over a three-year period.

"The market is already very, very clearly moving away from closet trackers," Maarten Slendebroek, chief executive at Jupiter Fund Management, said. "If you look at where the money's going to and coming from, it's that index-tracking soft-underbelly (index huggers) that's just losing (money) hand over fist."

Equity funds available for sale in Britain that outperformed over three years to end of Feb. 2015 collected a net $42 billion during the period, while underperformers shed $135 billion, an analysis of 2,900 such funds using Lipper data showed.

And more money could follow, given that a third of U.S. mutual fund assets is with closet trackers, research published last year suggested.

The growing signs of a cash exodus and greater regulatory scrutiny should serve as a wake-up call for managers.

"The industry has been lazy, I believe, in creating savings products that are better aligned with investors' aversion to risk," Laurence Wormald, head of research into asset management at Sungard, said.

"Thinking strategically about the way you launch products, the way you market products and the way you risk manage products is becoming more and more important."

($1 = 0.6777 pounds)

(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jane Merriman)