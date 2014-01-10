Williams Partners to sell stake in petrochem plant for $2.1 billion
Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it would sell its stake in a unit that owns 88.46 percent of an olefins plant in Louisiana to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion in cash.
China's largest automotive glass supplier Fuyao Glass Industry Co (600660.SS) will invest $200 million to set up a manufacturing facility at General Motors' (GM.N) former assembly plant in Ohio.
Fuyao Glass will create 800 jobs at the Moraine, Ohio plant over three years after the start of production at the end of 2015, according to a statement from the Ohio governor's office.
The investment will be the largest ever made by a Chinese company in Ohio, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it would sell its stake in a unit that owns 88.46 percent of an olefins plant in Louisiana to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion in cash.
In 10 days, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will lift a ban on telecoms companies engaging in merger talks, and Wall Street is betting on T-Mobile US Inc , Sprint Corp and Dish Network Corp to be the first ones out of the gate.