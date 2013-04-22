Vassilis Dagioglu, head of asset allocation portfolio management at Mellon Capital, speaks during an interview at the Reuters FX Summit in New York April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The British pound is the worst of developed currencies because of low growth and above-target inflation, Vassilis Dagioglu, head of asset allocation portfolio management at Mellon Capital, said at the Reuters FX Summit on Monday.

He said the Bank of England is shifting to focus more on growth, with inflation becoming a secondary priority. As a result, the bank will be much more willing to continue with its stimulus and quantitative easing programs.

"Avoid the pound," said Dagioglu, who is based in San Francisco. Mellon manages about $300 billion in assets.

Dagioglu also said Mellon doesn't like the euro and there is "a good chance" the European Central Bank may cut interest rates in May.

"There's a general understanding that the economic fundamentals in Europe are getting worse," he said.

Speculation of an interest-rate cut in Europe grew after European Central Bank board member Jens Weidmann said last week the ECB could ease further if economic data warrants it.

By contrast, Dagioglu said he likes the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollars because of better economic fundamentals in North America.

"That is going to be the first of the developed market areas where we're going to see a stronger recovery," he said.

The U.S. economy will likely see higher growth than other developed economies in the next 12 months, he said.

In addition, the dollar still serves as a safe haven currency for investors, he said, especially after the Bank of Japan's recent aggressive monetary easing to beat stubborn deflation, which has triggered a sharp slide in the yen.

The dollar climbed as high as 99.88 yen on Monday, according to Reuters data, within striking distance of a four-year high of 99.94 set on April 11 and the 100 level, where option barriers are said to be lined up.

Dagioglu said he's been neutral on the yen since the fourth quarter of last year.

He said there are signs that new policies under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aimed at reinvigorating the economy have had some positive impact on corporate profits and consumer sentiment.

"But at this point, we're not willing to speculate about the particular level where the yen may reach. At this point, it's really very much politically decided," Dagioglu said.

He added that the yen still exhibits a negative correlation with risk, strengthening when there are shocks in financial markets as Japanese investors repatriate money back home. That may also limit the downside move of the currency.

(Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chris Reese)